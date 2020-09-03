Binge Worthy: 5 Mahesh Bhatt Films that You Can Stream Next

From family dramas to thrillers and from supernaturals to romantic comedies, Mahesh Bhatt's filmography boasts of a wide range of genres. This week, we list down some binge-worthy Mahesh Bhatt films that you can stream next.

Zakhm

Premise: This is Mahesh Bhatt's last directed film before Sadak 2. Starring Ajay Devgn, Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Kunal Khemu and Nagarjuna, the film follows the story of a boy born into a family of varying religions, who finds himself embroiled in communal riots. Soon, his mother's death becomes an issue raised to fulfil political agendas.

What works: In the backdrop of a family drama, the films raises some poignant questions about religion and politics.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Aashiqui

Premise: This musical love story starring Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori is about an ambitious singer and a model. Unexpectedly, they meet at a police station and there begins the tale of a budding romance. They start dating each other, but there are many problems they have to face before they finally settle down.

What works: The outstanding music by Nadeem Shravan and Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal’s vocals are still fresh.

Where to Watch: MX Player

Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke

Premise: After the death of his sister, Rahul Malhotra (Aamir Khan) looks after his three mischievous nephews and niece. On their visit to a funfair, they meet Vyjayanti (Juhi Chawla), who has run away from home as she does not want to marry the man her family has chosen for her. The kids decide to shelter her without Rahul's consent. When Rahul finds out, he hires Vyjayanti as their governess. Eventually Rahul and Vyjayanti fall in love.

What works: It is a feel-good film you can watch at leisure.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Saaransh

Premise: Saaransh is about an elderly couple living in Mumbai who learn that they lost their only son in a mugging accident in New York. Under financial constraints, they rent a room to a budding actress who is in a relationship with a politician's son. Things complicate when the actress learns she's pregnant and the politician's son denies to accept his relationship.

What works: Depiction of harsh reality with a nuanced performance by the cast.

Where to Watch: Hungama Play

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi

Premise: When Pooja's father disagrees to acknowledge her relationship with her boyfriend, she decides to runs away from home to be with him. On her way, she meets Raghu, who agrees to escort her to her destination. Unknowingly, they fall in love with each other.

What works: The rom-com films finds strength from light-hearted moments between Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video