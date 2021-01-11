Binge Worthy: 5 Marvel Films You Need to Watch Ahead of WandaVision Premiere

Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to move beyond the Infinity Saga with a new phase-- Phase 4, to be precise, with the release of WandaVision on Disney+. After more than a year of waiting, the live-action TV series, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, is set to debut on January 15 on Disney+.

WandaVision takes the audience on the cinematic journey of its two prime characters -- Wanda Maximoff and Vision -- and their intertwined paths that lead them to their final destination in the unparalleled superhero universe.

But before you dive deeper into their lives, here are 5 MCU films to watch before WandaVision:

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

This is the first film that we see Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch in the MCU. We get to know that she and her twin brother Pietro were the test subjects in a Hydra facility and were among the few survivors of the precarious experiments conducted on humans to give them superpowers.

Avengers: Age Of Ultron

In direct connection to Wanda and Vision, Age of Ultron is where it all began. While we did see Wanda in the previous MCU film, this was the first time we were introduced to Vision. This is also the film when sparks flew between the humanoid and the superhero. With a cathartic end, Age of Ultron is a crucial event you'd like to know about before bingeing the web series.

Captain America: Civil War

While the film hangers the conflict between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark as they clash over the government's decision to implement a law to control the powers of the Avengers, it also gives a glimpse of the evolving relationship between Vision and Wanda. While the two were on the opposite sides, they couldn't help falling for each other.

Avengers: Infinity War

We already know the fate of the two prime characters. Although, it is painful, watching it again and then connecting the dots with the upcoming web series could help us better understand their decisions. After all, it is the climax of the film that led to so many theories and anticipation for Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel

While it may seem unrelated as of now, but WandaVision and Captain Marvel can have Monica Rambeau as their common point. From the trailers, we learn that they are neighbours. But who is Monica Rambeau? That is something you'll learn in Captain Marvel.

You can also watch Avengers: Endgame as a bonus. Although Vision doesn't appear in the film and Wanda is seen only for a short duration, those few minutes are powerful enough to remind us of their uncanny bond.