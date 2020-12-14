Binge Worthy: 5 Popular Bollywood Movies That are Remakes of Tamil Hits

Over the years, remaking language films has proved to be a profitable 'formula' for Bollywood filmmakers. The trend continues in 2020 as well with latest release Durgamati on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, the film is a remake of Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie.

With Durgamati making noise on the internet, here are five popular Bollywood movies that are remakes of Tamil hits that you can stream next.

Ghajini

Premise: The first title that comes to mind when talking about Tamil remakes is Ghajini. While Suriya starred in the original film, Aamir Khan played the lead role in the Bollywood remake. This revenge drama following the journey of a man suffering from Anterograde Amnesia, also made the nation fall in love with the charming Asin. Also, romantic songs of the film -- Kaise Mujhe Tum Gayi and Guzarish -- became immensely popular. Another thing that the film is remembered for is Aamir's trendsetting hairstyle.

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Coolie No 1

Premise: Most of us have enjoyed watching the striking comic timing of Govinda and Karisma in Coolie no 1's 'Mai toh raste se jaa raha tha', but not many know that the film is a remake of Tamil film Chinna Maapilai. In the film, Govinda in his conman getup, tries to impress Karisma's wealthy family to marry her. Even after two decades of its release, the comedy-drama continues to be a popular pick, so much so that Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are uniting on the screen for its remake.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan

Premise: Ayushmann Khurrana is known to take up unconventional roles that come across as a satirical commentary on societal norms. Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan was one of such films. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film talks about toxic masculinity and erectile dysfunction in a much hilarious way. The film is the remake of Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Its spin off Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan was released earlier this year.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime video

Saathiya

Premise: A remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey, Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji's Saathiya is a love story of two middle-class youngsters who meet during a wedding, fall in love, rebel against their families and get married. And that was the easy part. They are soon at crossroads when the couple faces the harsh realities of married life. Vivek-Rani's pleasant chemistry, coupled with the impeccable soundtrack composed by AR Rahman, is the strong suit of the film.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Vdeo

Force

Premise: Nishikant Kamat's action thriller film Force is a remake of Gautham Menon's Tamil film, Kaakha Kaakha Starring Suriya and Jyothika. While the Bollywood remake was led by John Abraham, the film also introduced Vidyut Jammwal in the action space of Bollywood. The film is about a dutiful cop who chases a vicious gangster. Who wouldn’t want to watch Abtraham lifting a bike!

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar