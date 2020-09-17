Binge Worthy: 5 Sci-fi Dystopian Shows to Watch If You Loved The Social Dilemma

Netflix's The Social Dilemma envisions a mind-bending world grasped in the web of social networking. The daring documentary has led to widespread acclaim. If the theme of fantasy driven consequences of modern technology has become your newest obsession, here are five sci-fi dystopian shows that you can stream next.

Maniac

Premise: Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, along with other strangers who have been through some trauma, are drawn to a mysterious pharmaceutical trial. The inventor of the radical treatment claims that it can repair anything related to human mind. The subjects have to undergo a three-day drug trial and it will permanently solve all of their problems, with no complications or side effects. Unfortunately, things don't go as planned.

What works: Having a short miniseries format, the psychological dark comedy-drama starring Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Sally Field and others is fast-paced and keeps the audience hooked.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Electric Dreams

Premise: Based on the works of science fiction author Philip K Dick, Electric Dreams is a 10-episode anthology series that journeys into unique worlds beyond the reach of the imagination.

What works: From advanced technological elements to philosophical notions stemming from a common concept of sci-fi, Electric Dreams has something for everybody.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Westworld

Premise: Taking off from the 1973 film of the same name, Westworld is about a space where there are highly advanced robots and people can escape reality via artificial consciousness. This dystopian show introduces viewers to a theme park where the rich can afford to indulge into fantasies. However, in a sudden of turn of events, these robots malfunction and the world turns upside down.

What works: An extremely intriguing series, it makes the audience wonder what makes the robots different from humans.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Altered Carbon

Premise: Altered Carbon is centred in a futuristic society in which human consciousness can be transferred between bodies. In a way, it is a method of virtual immortality. The series is based on Richard K Morgan's novel of the same name. It follows the story of Takeshi Kovacs, the only surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors who were defeated in an uprising against the new world order. He can be alive again, but he has a price to pay.

What works: The vivid cyberpunk show with intriguing subplots. It has a very "movie" vibe to it.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Humans

Premise: What if one day humans live with lifelike robots? In the dystopian world of Humans, there are 'Synths' who are replacing actual humans in workspaces and are working as house helps and assistants at offices. While it looks pretty normal in the beginning, the world soon realises Synths are impacting their lives in a much different way they imagined.

What works: With multiple inferences to artificial intelligence, consciousness and robotics, the show has its bits of drama and mystery.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Special Mention: If you liked Social Dilemma and haven't watched Black Mirror, you can stream it on Netflix.