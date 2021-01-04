Binge Worthy: 5 Supernatural Horror Series to Watch if You Liked Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Flying wizards, mysterious potions and dash of magic have been fan favourites since Harry Potter days. Once again, the spotlight is back to the witches and warlocks drama with Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

If you enjoy watching dramas with some witchy touch, here are 5 supernatural horror series to stream next.

Riverdale

Premise:Sharing a universe with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale's characters are based on Archie Comics. With 5 seasons to watch, the series is uncanny and funny in equal parts. With a crooked plot and giving soap opera feels it has a twist of horror and mystery that can easily hook you up.

Where to watch: Netflix

A Discovery of Witches

Premise: Supernatural shows often attest how witches and vampires can never sail in one boat, but what if they have to come together for the greater good? Based on the All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches is smart, crisp and creates its own identity in the genre. The chemistry between the protagonists is alluring and they hold the show even when things go awry. The second season premiers next week, watch it before the new season drops.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

True Blood

Premise: It's a long series with seven seasons but totally worth watching. With a rather gothic vibe to it, every reconciliation is a celebration and every death is heartache, but the unpredictability remains constant. With plenty of drama, bouts of horror and subtle satirical details, True Blood is uncompromising and extremely engaging. However, it gains maximum points for making its supernatural characters relatable. Bingeing the series will be a breeze.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Grimm

Premise: If you don't want to watch a lengthy season, Grimm can be your pick. It's a modern day cop drama about an officer who discovers that he's a huntsman with uncanny visions. Grimm takes a procedural narrative and spins it in a likeable and clever manner. Each episode is kind of a new story that can be watched individually. Conclusively they do form a larger plot but the episodes are not disruptive.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime video

Lucifer

Premise: With an incredible cast, punchy dialogues and erratic plot, Lucifer keeps the viewer on the edge at all times. It's unapologetic, witty, sarcastic and extremely clever. It's a very balanced show. The moment when things get too tense, there's comic a moment to ease out the tensions. But it never shifts its focus from being the badass thriller that it is touted to be. Moreover, it turns things around when you least expect them.

Where to watch: Netflix

Apart from these, you can also stream, The Secret Circle, The Umbrella Academy and Vampire Diaries. If you haven’t watched these yet, now is the time to redeem yourself.