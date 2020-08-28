Binge Worthy: 5 Times Female Cops Took the Lead and Won

This week, Swara Bhasker's Flesh created quite a noise on internet. Netizens found her cop crusader character, Radha Nautiyal, much intimidating. If you enjoyed Eros Now's web series, here are some more films and web shows with badass female cops taking lead.

Fargo (Season 3)

Premise: Fargo is an American anthology crime drama television series. So far three seasons have come and each one maintains its own self-contained narrative with different characters and settings, albeit in a connected shared universe. The third season follows the lives of a couple who, after an unsuccessful robbery, get involved in a double murder case. Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle, a dedicated police officer, is trying to solve the case.

What Works: The pilot episode, 'The Law of Vacant Places', is a winner in writing, direction and acting.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Delhi Crime

Premise: Delhi Crime is based on true events of Delhi gang-rape case in 2012. Set in the aftermath of the crime, the show follows the story of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who is tasked to track down the culprits.

What Works: With a nuanced performance, Shefali Shah humanises Vartika while maintaining a cop’s feisty nature.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

Premise: A follow up to Suicide Squad, it takes the audience to the time when Joker and Harley Quinn break up and the latter is out in the city of Gotham unprotected. In the backdrop of villainous Black Mask/ Roman Sionis confronting Quinn, Gotham City Police Department’s Renee Montoya is trying to find clues about serial murders in the city.

What Works: Rosie Perez as the cynical detective is fierce and applauding. Also, Margot Robbie is a treat to watch.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Drishyam

Premise: A remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, it stars Tabu as a cop. The narrative is built around the disappearance of a policewoman's son.

What Works: This spot-on crime thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat. Watch it to find what happened on October 2.

Where to Watch: Voot

Soni

Premise: Soni chronicles the life of a woman police officer and her superintendent in Delhi Police. They have to address the growing crisis of violent crimes against women. With everyday struggles, they suffer significant professional and personal setbacks.

What Works: It attempts to take the viewers to give a glimpse of what happens in a sincere police officer’s life.

Where to Watch: Netflix