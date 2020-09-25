Binge Worthy: 5 Winning Shows from Emmy Awards 2020 That are Worth the Hype

While the red carpet may not have been rolled out this year for the Emmys, there wasn't any less hullabaloo about the socially-distanced awards ceremony celebrating the best on television. Headlines said Zendaya made history with her stellar performance in Euphoria and fans couldn't stop talking about how funny Schitt's Creek is. If you're overwhelmed with so many titles cropping up, then this week, for Binge Worthy, we have listed 5 winning shows from 72nd Emmy Awards that are worth the hype:

Euphoria

Premise: With all the talk around drug nexus, youth and film industry gaining momentum right now, Euphoria seems like a fitting show to watch. It deals with teenagers and their much complicated high school lives. Zendaya plays a drug addict who's just out of rehab and is (not) trying to stay clean. It could be a show that will make you understand the "gen Z" in a better way. There are multiple plots to keep you hooked. And, yes Zendaya is amazing.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Schitt's Creek

Premise: The Marvellous Mrs Maisal fans were quite enraged after Schitt's Creek final season took all the major Emmys this year in the comedy drama categories. But, it seems like the finale is totally worth it. The show follows the life of a formerly wealthy family that has to relocate to a small town. If you're looking for something light hearted you can watch this one. It's funny, dramatic and gives each storyline a much needed closure. Eugene Levy, as Johnny Rose and Catherine O'Hara, as Moira Rose are splendid. However, it has 80 episodes and it can take a while to grow on you.

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Mandalorian

Premise: It's always a treat to add a bit of intergalactic fun to your daily course and The Mandalorian can be a definite choice. Helmed by Iron Man director Jon Favreau, it is about a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. The visual effects and action sequences are amazing and the background score adds drama to the intense scenes. On the whole, you can believe everything positive you've read about it.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Ozark

Premise: Drug lords, casinos, a troubled family and quite a few explosions; if these excite you, Ozark can be fulfilling. Watching the leads trying to balance their family's safety with the growing success of their money laundering empire is both thrilling and edgy. Julia Garner, who won the 72nd Emmy in Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series category for playing Ruth Langmore in the series has a very tangible part and worth to watch out for.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Succession

Premise: Laced with razor sharp dialogues and twisted plot, Succession is a complicated show to watch. But if you hang on to it, you’ll be glad. The US series follows Logan Roy, the ageing CEO of a giant and influential media company. He has four children and three of them desperately want to be named his successor. Jeremy Strong won the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series award. Not sure if one can really relate to his character but it is enjoyable to see how invested he's in the intriguing plot.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar