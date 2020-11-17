Binge Worthy: 6 Engaging Movies with Multiple Stories

Anurag Basu’s Ludo has been receiving praise for its unique storytelling and twists. If you're looking for more films with many sub-stories, here are 6 titles that you can stream next.

Yuva

Premise: This political thriller is about the tussle between students trying to foray into politics and the moguls doing everything in their might to stop them. The film follows the lives of three men from entirely different strata. One is a contractual hitman, another an influential student leader and the third one is a spoilt young boy who's witness to a gruesome crime. With the ongoing election season, this can be a fun pick.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Dunkirk

Premise: In a story of war, survival and insurgency, Christopher Nolan revisits the horrors of World War 2. In an unprecedented way, it doesn't accentuate individual characters but their circumstances and exposes both -- the celebration of war heroes and the catastrophes of war victims through the eyes of multiple soldiers and civilians. As the story of Dunkirk evacuation proceeds from three perspectives-- land, sea, and air, it concludes with an epic showdown.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Talvar

Premise: Giving its audience different perspectives of the same case, Talvar investigates the Arushi Talwar murder case. To deliver contrasting details, Meghna Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj's gave in over two years for research purpose solely. With subtlety, the film manages to stay away from being biased and features some of the finest actors, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi and Tabu. To be interpreted by the audience, the film has an open ending.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Super Deluxe

Premise: Infused with elements of science-fiction and fantasy, Super Deluxe has four interwoven stories. A transwoman seeking to make amends with her estranged family. A man finding his wife cheating on him with another man. A boy discovering his mother is a porn star. A police officer asking for sexual favours in turn to smuggle a dead body. Each is a distinctive story and are interlinked by the aftermath of its preceding plot.

Where to Watch: Netflix

He's Just Not That Into You

Premise: For an easy and relaxing watch, you can go for this witty and pleasant film. It is about four men and five women struggling to keep their love lives intact. Each one of them has had their share of heartbreaks and are trying to deal with complicated relationships. With so many characters and plots, it is easy to relate to a character and enjoy their ups downs.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Contagion

Premise: Owing to the pandemic, this year Contagion was one of the films that caught everybody's attention. This riveting slow-burn is about people being exposed to the deadly virus, the government struggling to curb its spread and worldwide panic. The film moves between flashbacks and present as scientist and health organisations struggle to find origin and vaccine. If you haven't watched it yet, pick it next.

Where to Watch: Netflix