Binge Worthy: Enjoyed Khuda Haafiz? 5 Action Films You Should Stream Next

If you enjoy some hard feisty punches and bone-cracking fight sequences in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Haafiz, then we have a few more recommendations to make.

Here’s what you can watch next:

Mad Max: Fury Road

Premise: The 2015 action film follows a group of female prisoners lead by Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa. The film was fourth in the Mad Max series about a group that rebels against a tyrannical ruler as they search for their onetime homeland. The film also won six Oscars.

What works: While we often see men doing the heavy lifting in an action film, women taking the baton in this one is a fun watch.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Man from Nowhere

Premise: Directed by Lee Jeong-beom and starring Won Bin, this Korean film is about a former special agent, who is involved in a convoluted drug ring drama. He's on a mission to rescue a drug smuggler's daughter from being the victim of her parents' fight.

What works: Wrapped in melodrama, this one has impeccable fight sequences with some fierce blood and gore.

Where to watch: Netflix

John Wick Series

Premise: This action thriller series is based on the life of a fictional character John Wick. It is about a man who lived alone with his puppy, a final gift from his deceased wife. Some men break into his house, steal his car and the worst of all, they kill the dog. The final act unleashes the vengeful side to Wick and he embarks on a mission to kill everyone who's involved in it.

What works: A simple yet thrilling plot with some amazing action choreography is the prime strength of John Wick. And, of course Keanu Reeves.

Where to watch: Netflix

War

Premise: In the backdrop of a complex mentor-mentee drama, there's Kabir, an undercover agent, who goes rogue. To tack him down, his boss sends another capable agent, Khalid. Turns out Khalid is Kabir's former student.

What works: It's a treat to watch Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff engage in muscle-flexing combat with non-stop action sequences shot at spectacular locations.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Black Panther

Premise: It follows T'Challa, who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated and technologically advanced African nation. But that's not easy for him because first, to take his rightful place as king, he has to prove he is a capable leader.

What works: While almost all superhero films are action loaded and have some excellent CGI sequences, Blank Panther stands out having some defined and tense action scenes.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Special mention: If you are a fan of out-and-out action films, you should watch Vidyut Jammwal's Commando series. It is available on ZEE5.