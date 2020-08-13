Binge Worthy: Found Gunjan Saxena Engaging? 5 More Films Based On Armed Forces

Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl is just the right kind of film to be released around the Independence Day. If you enjoyed watching Gunjan Saxena, then you can also go for these 5 films based around Indian armed forces and military personnel.

1971

Premise: The film is an account of six soldiers of the Indian Army who are taken as prisoners of war by the Pakistan Army and how they escape from there. The film has an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Manav Kaul and Deepak Dobriyal among others.

What Works: Piyush Mishra's writing and Amrit Sagar’s direction make this war film one of its kind.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Lakshya

Premise: This story is about a directionless youngster, Karan Shergill, played by Hrithik Roshan, who leave an army job after discovering that a soldier's life is exhausting. However, after meeting Romi (Preity Zinta) he transforms and becomes a responsible army officer.

What Works: The transition of the plot from a lighthearted drama to a conflicting war zone film is both gripping and striking.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Keerthi Chakra

Premise: This Malayalam language film is based on true events. The story revolves around Major Mahadevan, who receives the news of some terrorists hiding inside a mosque in Jammu Kashmir. Mahadevan, along with his team, immediately sets out on the mission to save the lives of civilians but at the risk of a personal loss.

What Works: Director Major Ravi is retired army personnel and has a great understanding of the premise, and the same is reflected on the screen.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

D Day

Premise: Intelligence officer Wali Khan and a team of highly-trained officers are set to nab one of India's most wanted terrorists. However, things fall apart when their mission is derailed due to a minor miscalculation.

What Works: Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor's intriguing performances make this film an edgy spy thriller.

Where to Watch: Sony Liv

Pukaar

Premise: This love triangle follows the story of Major Rajvansh who is declared a national hero after his valiant mission. However, soon tables turn when he is falsely framed by his childhood friend. How he earns back the respect of the country is what Pukaar is all about.

What Works: With a pinch of romance, drama, action and dance sequences, this Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer is a complete package.

Where to Watch: Zee5

Special Mention: If you want to watch something with a more serious tone, you can go for Dhoop on YouTube. It is loosely based on the events surrounding the death of Captain Anuj Nayyar, who was killed in operations against Pakistani Army regular soldiers in 1999 as part of the Kargil conflict. As compensation, his family is granted a petrol pump as a means for livelihood. However, it isn't easy for them. They have to face a corrupt system to obtain permissions to run it.