Binge Worthy: Here are Last Films of 5 Acclaimed Actors

Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous release, Dil Bechara has been receiving massive love from the actor's fans. With an overwhelming response, the film became the most-watched on Disney+ Hotstar. Unfortunately, the actor couldn't witness the love he has been showered upon. We have compiled a list of actors who couldn't see the reaction to their last film.

Furious 7

Premise: Furious 7 was the final screen appearance of Paul Walker. The actor died in a car accident while shooting the film. The film sees Walker as Brian O'Conner, who along with Vin Diesel and the rest of their team has a showdown with Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw) and his army.

What Works: The fast-paced action sequence, entangled in a revenge drama, makes this one an interesting watch.

Where to Watch:Amazon Prime Video

Chitrangada: The Crowning Wish

Premise: Chitrangada The Crowning Wish is written and directed by Rituparno Ghosh. The film was premiered two years after the demise of the filmmaker. It follows the story of a same-sex couple who are looking forward to adopting a child. But the law does not permit them. Things take a turn when the couple decides to take an extreme decision in order to become parents.

What Works: Rituparno Ghosh's award-winning film is a thought-provoking watch and gives the viewer an insight into the dilemmas of a same-sex couple.

Where to Watch: Hungama Play

Star Trek Into Darkness

Premise: Before Leonard Nimoy's death in 2015, Into Darkness was the last time the actor portrayed the much-loved character of Mr Spock. Even though the actor had a brief appearance in the film, his cameo is etched as a fond memory for fans. Into Darkness sees Captain Kirk leading a mission to capture a one-man weapon of mass destruction as he engages in an intense game of life and death.

What Works: Despite being a long film, actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Pine keep it engaging.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Michael Jackson's This is It

Premise: This Is It is an American documentary–concert film about Michael Jackson's rehearsals and preparation for the concert series of the same name. The documentary was not shot with the intention of making a film. However, post Jackson's demise, the backstage videos and rehearsal clips were compiled and released as a documentary.

What Works: If you're a Michael Jackson fan, the documentary will give you a closer look at things that went behind the artist's magnificent shows.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Mirch Masala

Premise: Mirch Masala was released after the demise of actress Smita Patil. Also featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Ratna Pathak Shah among others, the film is set in the colonial India in the early 1940s. Patil drives the narrative of the film as she plays, Sonbai-- a marginalised woman who raises her voice and fights against the bureaucratic power.

What Works: Reflecting upon the economic and social spectrum of women in colonial India, this feminist film is courageous and brave.

Where to Watch: Mubi