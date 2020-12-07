Binge Worthy: Impressed with Mulan? 5 Live Action Films to Stream Next

Mulan is one of the many films that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it has made its way to the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Based on the Chinese folklore, 'The Ballad of Mulan', it is a live-action adaptation of 1998 animated film of the same name. It is about a fearless young woman who disguises herself as a man to save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army.

If you enjoy watching live-action films, here are 5 binge worthy titles that you can stream next.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Premise: Those who have grown up watching Pokémon, the cartoon series, will agree that there wasn't anything as adorable as Pikachu. You can watch more of the electrocuting Pokémon in the first live-action film in the Pokémon universe, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. While the film stars the likes of Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse and Omar Chaparro, Ryan Reynolds is the voice behind the famous Pokémon.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Maleficent

We're all familiar with the tale of the Sleeping Beauty, but Maleficent narrates the story from a different perspective. It explores Maleficent's past and reasons her actions. With Angelina Jolie is seen in the titular role, the film has Elle Fanning portraying the role of Princess Aurora and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith. Maleficent also has a sequel that goes by the title, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Beauty and the Beast

Premise: Prepare for some magical moments with Disney's classic Beauty and the Beast. Starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, the film takes us back to the popular tale of Belle, whose father is held captive by an enchanted prince/beast. To add more to it, the live-action film also features a song in the voice of Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Mowgli

Premise: The likes of Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis and Freida Pinto came together to bring to life Rudyard Kipling's Mowgli. It is about a human child raised in the unaltered nature of the jungle. With a darker theme infused with obsessive detailed CGI, Mowgli appears fresh and dazzling.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Dumbo

Premise: Director Tim Burton's Dumbo is inspired by Disney's 1941 animated classic of the same name. With all the trappings of a typical Disney fare, this fantasy adventure film is the story of a baby elephant, who uses his extra-large ears to fly. It's kind of hard to not fall for the calf with large pooled eyes and flapping fan-like-ears.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar