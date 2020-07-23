Binge Worthy: Indian Matchmaking Intrigued You? Here's What You Should Stream Next

Released earlier this month, Netflix's Indian Matchmaking is making quite a noise on social media. Created in the US, the show has a Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia, who guides clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

If the concept of the show fascinates you, here's what you should stream next.

A Suitable Girl

Premise: Before Sima Taparia made it to your social media timelines, she was a part of a documentary on a similar concept. This award-winning film centres around the lives of three women, one of whom is Sima's daughter, Ritu.

What works: The film appears much more honest and realistic than Indian Matchmaking.

Where to watch: Netflix

Rishta.com

Premise: This decade-old show used to air on Sony Entertainment Television. Starring Shruti Seth and Kavi Shastri, the series revolves around a marriage portal, Rishta.com, run by four friends. Each of the 26 episodes sees them manage a fresh client's matrimonial alliance, as they continue to deal with their own problems.

What works: The light hearted moments and simplicity of the show is a winner on all fronts.

Where to watch: SonyLiv

My Big Bollywood Wedding

Premise: Along the lines of Indian Matchmaking, three couples try to live their dream of a Bollywood wedding following the Indian traditions in the States. It's amusing to watch the couples trying to balance millennia-old traditions with modern American aesthetics.

What works: The short format of 48 mins works as a relaxing filler on a stressful day.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Extreme Engagement

Premise: This documentarian non-scripted reality television series follows the journey of an engaged couple that travels around the world for a year, exploring marriage customs in diverse cultures.

What works: The concept of the show is as fascinating on the paper as it is on the screen. The different cultures from most remote areas of the world won't cease to surprise.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bang Baaja Baaraat

Premise: Starring Ali Fazal and Angira Dhar, this mini-series is about a couple from very different backgrounds. But it is only three days before their wedding that they introduce each other to their respective parents and chaos begins.

What works: While it is not a reality show, this wedding show is a mood lifter and you cannot help but laugh at the mess Pawan and Shahana make.

Where to watch: YouTube

Special mention:

In case you follow the Royal Family and want to see Queen Elizabeth getting married, you can watch it on Amazon Prime. Also, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might not be royals anymore, their wedding nuptials followed royal customs and can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.