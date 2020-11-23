Binge Worthy: Obsessed with Princess Diana? 5 Films and Series About Her

Netflix's Crown season 4 has once again piqued the interest of people to know more about Lady Diana, Princess of Wales who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Although it’s been more than two decades since the tragic incident, Diana Spencer's life continues to grab attention. Explore the life of the modern muse, the controversies around the global figure and her mystical death through these films and series available on major streaming platforms.

The Story of Diana

Premise: Days after The Crown S4, Netflix released The Story of Diana, a two-part documentary that brings focus to Diana's life through archival footage. It has interviews with historians, experts and people who knew Diana personally. It also has an interaction with Diana's brother Charles Spencer who talks about her time as a royal and the heavy cost of fame.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Diana- In Her Own Words

Premise: In Her Own Words is a collection of never seen before interviews of Diana Spencer, recorded in 1991 for her biography by Andrew Morton. It has Diana talking about her disturbed marriage, her status as the global figure and the incessant media attention she received from all quarters.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Royal House of Windsor

Premise: If you're looking forward to know more about her family, the Royal House of Windsor can be your pick. While it isn't focussed on Princess Diana completely, it gives wholesome details about the family with two episodes dedicated to Spencer.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

Premise: While all might not have been at peace among The Royals at present, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Willam and former Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry give insights about their mother Princess Diana's life in this documentary. Going through a photo album assembled by Diana herself, the two recall some private and intimate moments from their childhood and reveal how their mother's influence shaped their lives.

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Diana

Premise: Based on Kate Snell's 2001 book, Diana: Her Last Love, British actress Naomi Watts plays the title role of Diana in this biographical drama. The film chronicles the life of Diana Spencer after her divorce from Charles, the Prince of Wales. It is about the time when she was said to be dating Dr Hasnat Khan and later, Dodi Al Fayed, an Egyptian national.

Where to Watch: Netflix