Biopic on Choreographer Saroj Khan in the Works: Report

A biopic on the life of choreographer and dance maestro Saroj Khan is in works, according to new reports. Khan passed away last year after suffering from a cardiac arrest at 71.

According to a report in Times of India, a public notice by Naik&Naik in newspaper revealed that their clients will be making a biopic on Khan. The film will reportedly focus on her struggles and important events in her life. The report also read, “if anyone has any objection or claim of whatsoever nature against or in relation to the life rights of Saroj Khan by way of assignment pledge gift mortgage, charge, sale, litigations, and or transfer of any kind or any manner whatsoever, are required to make it known in writing, along with documentary proof within 15 days of the notice."

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main Naagin Tu Sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa Hawaai (Mr India). The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007.

Her recent work included choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika in 2019 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar’s production Kalank in 2019.

