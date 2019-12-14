Biopic to Be Made on Ex-Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

A Goa-based film production house on Friday announced that a biopic would be made on the life oflate Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Go Goa Gollywood Production has signed an agreement

with Utpal Parrikar, son of the former Defence Minister, for the legal rights of the movie that is planned to be released next year on December 13, which is the birth anniversary of

the departed leader.

According to the makers of the film, it will be made in Hindi and Konkani. Parrikar died in Goa on March 17 this year after a prolonged battle with a pancreatic ailment.

Talking to PTI on Friday, film producer Swapnil Shetkar said the movie will focus on the personal and political life of Parrikar.

"All the achievements as well as the controversies surrounding Parrikar will be shown in the movie," he said.

"The film will more particularly focus on the life of Parrikar before he became the chief minister for the first time in 2000, the life that many of us are not aware of," Shetkar said.

According to him, work on the film had started nearly three years back, when Parrikar was the country's defence minister.

"The biopic would be released on the occasion of birth anniversary of Parrikar on December 13 next year," he said.

Parrikar served as the defence minister from 2014 to 2017 during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

However, he returned to Goa in March 2017, after BJP failed to get majority in the state assembly elections. The saffron party then formed a coalition government headed by Parrikar with the support of regional parties.

