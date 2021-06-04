Biopic to be Made on Sahara Chief Subrata Roy

A biopic on the life of Subrata Roy, Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, one of the biggest conglomerates of India, will be officially announced on his birthday on June 10.

Notifying about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday: “IT’S OFFICIAL… SUBRATA ROY BIOPIC ANNOUNCEMENT… Biopic on #SubrataRoy to be announced on his birthday [10 June 2021]."

He also shared a statement issued by the makers of the film, which reads: “Big announcement. Biopic on business tycoon Subrata Roy to be made. Makers to officially announce the film on Subrata Roy’s 73rd birthday, 10th June, 2021."

The Subrata Roy biopic announcement comes a few months after Sahara India Pariwar had strongly reacted to an episode on Sahara in the Netflix series “Bad Boy Billionaires", claiming the show was ill-researched and completely baseless.

Commenting on Taran Adarsh’s tweet on Friday, netizens shared their opinion about the upcoming biopic.

“Just hope the makers don’t White wash it like Sanju and keep it accurate," tweeted a user.

“Scammers ke hi biopic banate hai ye log, (they make biopics only on scammers)," commented another user.

“Please announce biopics on Vijay Malya, Nirav Modi also," another user sarcastically wrote.

“Now filmmakers r portraying him as a Innocent like SANJU and HARSHAD MEHTA. Stop making such films," expressed another user.

