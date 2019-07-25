Bipasha Basu's Throwback Modelling Pic Receives Compliment from Karan Singh Grover, Dino Morea

Actress Bipasha Basu rightly knows how to soar the temperature on the Internet. Starting her career as a successful model, she is one of the most good looking actresses in Bollywood. Recently, the 40-year-old actress-model took to Instagram to revisit her old modelling days with throwback pictures.

On Thursday, the Jism actress shared an old picture of her on the magazine cover. She captioned it as, “Major Throwback! Teenage modelling days… My first Swimsuit feature for @elleindia ... shot by the ace photographer and dear friend @farrokhchothia ... styled by the amazing @anaitashroffadajania . Still remember what a fun shoot it was. Always a bikini belle #throwback (sic).”

Soon after, a number of celebrities rushed to the comment section, to complement the actress, including Bipasha’s Raaz co-star and ex-boyfriend Dino Morea. He commented, “Hello @bipashabasu I remember that. Stunning.” Bipasha’s husband and co-star Karan Singh Grover also commented on the post. He wrote, “That’s the one!”

Actress Dipannita Sharma also commented on the post, writing, “Stunning girl! I remember this @bipashabasu (sic).” Deanne Pandey’s post read, “Ufffff look at you .... so international at that time .... no one looked like you ... one in a million (sic).”

(A screengrab of Bipasha Basu's Instagram Picture)

In a second throwback picture shared by Bipasha, the actress can be seen flaunting her tanned body. “Colour me Bronze!!! Another blast from the past. Want this tan back... need sunshine and beach #throwback #teenagedays (sic),” she wrote in the caption of the image.

This picture too had compliments from Ekta Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Viva Bhathena among others.

