Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Tease Something 'Dangerous' is Set to Drop Today

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover might soon be back with their sizzling chemistry in a new project. The couple has teased on social media that something 'dangerous' will be dropping today, featuring both actors.

Karan and Bipasha met on the sets of the horror film Alone and fell in love. They tied the knot after dating for some time, and continue to be much-in-love married couple.

Bipasha and Karan recently took to their respective Instagram accounts and announced that they are coming up with something new which they will be dropping today. Along with the announcement, they even shared a intimate picture of themselves from their previous film.

Bipasha wrote, "Our #Dangerous jodi is going to heat up your screen tomorrow. Watch out! @mxplayer with @get_repost Are you ready to witness @bipashabasu and @iamksgofficial's chemistry on screen again!? Stay tuned as something 'Dangerous' drops tomorrow."

Karan posted the same picture, saying, "Are you ready to witness @bipashabasu and @iamksgofficial's chemistry on screen again!? Stay tuned as something 'Dangerous' drops tomorrow." Check out the post here:

Karan recently quit the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay where he was playing the role of Mr Bajaj. He has also starred in a few web shows recently. Bipasha was last seen in Alone in 2015.