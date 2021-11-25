Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Soak in the Divine Spirit at Vaishno Devi Temple, See Pics

While you can spot most Bollywood actors in Maldives, lovebirds Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover headed to Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu this week. On November 24, the couple shared pictures from their trip on their official Instagram handles. Sharing a video made of a bunch of small clips, Bipasha wrote,“Blessed” in the caption. The actress hopped on the ‘Let us skip to the good part’ trend and used the tune in the background of the clip. She was first seen sitting in the flight and the very second clip featured her walking hand in hand with her husband. In the caption, Bipasha had added a couple of hashtags like “Vaishno devi, blessed, grateful, travel addict, hand in hand.”

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara’s Reaction on Seeing Her Dad on TV Will Break Your Heart

Karan also shared a set of photos featuring himself, Bipasha and some of their friends. His caption read, "When she calls, we go.”

Read: Suhana Khan Bids Farewell to New York with an Emotional Pic

Instagram users flooded the comment section with ‘Jai Mata Di’ and praised the couple for visiting the holy shrine. Some of the fans adored the duo, their sizzling chemistry, and called them the “Perfect couple.”

Bipasha and Karan have been very successful in their acting career and fans love to see them together. The entertainment quotient in Bipasha and Karan’s bond is quite evident from the Instagram videos which they often share on Instagram. From lovey-dovey pictures to jumping on the bandwagon of social media trends, the two give some major couple goals.

A couple of days back, Bipasha shared two videos wherein the couple tried their hand on the '14 questions challenge.' While in one of the videos, they ended up doing a pillow fight, in the other they sprayed water on each other’s faces.

The actress stated that there is “never a dull moment” in their land.

The duo tied the knot as per the Bengali traditions in April 2016.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.