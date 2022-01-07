Bipasha Basu Birthday Special: The Best of the OG Queen of Fashion

For the ultimate OG Queen of fashion, there are no second guesses in the showbiz world! Since the beginning of time, Bipasha Basu has ruled the world. Bipasha Basu is frequently portrayed as a classic Indian beauty. Since her on-screen debut, her perfectly sculpted frame has inspired fans and designers alike.

From setting a trend with her on-screen presence to set serious goals with her off-screen choices, the star has done it all and done it well! Currently, Bipasha is unquestionably one of the most graceful and well-liked actors in Bollywood, with over 5 million Facebook likes and 7 million Instagram followers. She has received numerous awards for her roles in horror and thriller films.

As Bipasha Basu celebrates her 42nd birthday, here are five of her most drop-dead gorgeous looks to honour the true-blue trendsetter that she is:

1) Boss-Girl Vibe

In her black pantsuit, Bipasha Basu exuded the ultimate Boss-Lady vibe. To finish the look, the actress wore her hair straight and adorned gold jewellery to set the bar higher.

2) Pink It Up

The fashionista opted for a baby pink embellished traditional gown with feather details on the dupatta. Bipasha Basu chose to keep it simple and wore no ornaments and sported her hair wavy to add necessary drama to her look.

3) Floral Love

Bipasha Basu transformed the lehenga with a dynamic twist with a pastel floral print. She accessorised herself with Kundan bangles and Jhumkas to finish the look.

4) Retro Feels

By wearing a shimmery short dress with a headband, the trendsetter transformed herself into a retro diva. While the hoop earrings did the rest, the purple handbag provided the necessary pop of colour.

5) Lovely Blues

Bipasha Basu looked stunning in a blue Kaftan with abstract prints. The minimal make-up and red lip tint made the overall look worth drooling over! The oversized glasses were the star of the show.

On the professional front, Bipasha’s career began in 1996 when she won the Godrej Cinthol Supermodel competition. She was offered her first modelling job at the age of 16, and she has never looked back since. She modelled briefly in her early years, but she soon found herself in a negative role in the film Ajnabee, a thrilling film directed by Abbas–Mustan. Her performance earned her the Best Debut Award. Bipasha went through a difficult period in her career after shining brightly in films such as Race, Dhoom 2, No Entry, and Phir Hera Pheri. After starring in Raaz 3, which received both critical and commercial success, she earned the tag of “Horror Queen of Bollywood."

