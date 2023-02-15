Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover decided to take some time off their parenting duties and celebrate Valentine’s Day. The couple was spotted by paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai’s Bandra. Bipasha, however, felt guilty about leaving their daughter and wanted to go back and spend time with her.

Speaking to the paparazzo, Bipasha admitted that this was the first time she had left her daughter, Devi at home and that she was uncomfortable being without her. “Arey usko chhod ke aana pada. Bahut mom guilt ho raha hai first time nikali hoon. Valentine’s day ke liye sab bole jana chahiye, thura ek dusre ke liye bhi waqt nikalo." (Had to leave her back home, and I am suffering from mom guilt. This is the first time we left her. Everyone said its Valentine’s Day, we should take time for each other as well) Bipasha said.

Talking about her look, Bipasha looked stunning, in a short, black dress with white floral appliques. Karan, on the other hand, looked sharp in all-black. Bipasha Basu also shared glimpses of her date night with Karan Singh Grover on Instagram. In the short reel, the two are seen blowing out candles on a heart-shaped Valentine’s Day cake. The two are adoring each other as they cut the cake to celebrate. The actress captioned the post, “This is us."

Fans soon reacted to the post. One fan wrote, " Cuties, stay blessed," while another said, “Cutest Couple! Happy Valentine’s Day to you both."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover embraced parenthood in November 2022. Their daughter, Devi, turned 3 months old a couple of days ago. Bipasha dropped an adorable monochromatic picture of Devi and her to celebrate the occasion.

“Devi turns 3 months old. So fast. Every second with her is the best memory for us Papa & Mamma are just so over the moon,” Bipasha wrote in the caption. Actor R Madhavan commented, “Oh it’s just the beginning, time will fly." Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married back in 2016. The duo came close during the shoot of their 2015 film Alone.

