Bipasha Basu Flaunts Baby Bump With Ayaz Khan's Wife Jannat Khan, Says 'Our Tribe is Growing'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover can’t contain their excitement as they are all set to begin their new phase of life. The soon-to-be parents had announced their pregnancy in August followed by adorable pictures of Bipasha Basu flaunting her baby bump. The power couple had also organised a baby shower recently and the pictures from the event made headlines. Now the Jism actress has taken to social media to share an unseen photo with her friend Jannat Khan, who is also expecting her first child.

On Friday, Bipasha Basu who has been regularly updating her fans with pregnancy pictures has posted a snap on her Instagram handle where the actress can be seen posing with Ayaz Khan in a soothing pastel pink dress. Not only that, the two friends are also showing off their respective baby bumps. The picture was clicked at Bipasha Basu’s baby shower. In her caption, Bipasha wrote, “Bump to Bump @iamksgofficial and @ayazkhan701 you guys are such lucky guys!!!To have the cutest wives and now cute babies soon Our tribe is growing #friendslikefamily #mamatobe #babybumps.” The Anjaana Anjaani actress also shared an Instagram story congratulating Jannat Khan and Ayaz Khan who had also announced their pregnancy today. Bipasha wrote, “Congratulations @jannatkhan1618 @ayazkhan701 Our tribe is growing Can’t wait to see our babies grow together.”

On the other hand, Jannat Khan broke the news of her pregnancy on Instagram and wrote, “Our greatest adventure is about to begin !! Baby Khan is coming soon We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life Our family will grow by two little feet Allah has been soo good to us Thank you @vivanbhathena_official for capturing our happiness soo well.”

Ayaz Khan and Karan Singh Grover both played prominent parts roles in the popular television show Dill Mill Gaye. While Karan and Bipasha tied the nuptial ties in 2016, Ayaz Khan and Jannat got married in 2018.

