Bipasha Basu Has the Perfect Flashback Friday Moment For You, Take a Look

Bipasha Basu, on Thursday, decided to share a stunning picture of herself on her social media. The actress, who enjoys sharing nostalgic moments from the past, looks gorgeous in the black and white picture she posted on Instagram. The drool-worthy shot pulled out by Bipasha seems to be taken during her early phase of her modelling career. The Raaz actress looks enchanting dressed in a white flowy robe walking barefoot around a beach.

She captioned the post, "Looking at you, #throwback.”

Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover took to the comments section and wrote, "Who me?" and also dropped several heart emojis.

Bipasha often treats her online family with endearing moments featuring her better-half. Recently, she posted a love-filled image with Karan where the two look lost in each other’s arms. The stunning black and white frame shows Karan dressed in a neatly tailored checkered suit. On the other hand, the No Entry actress looks beautiful in a black outfit and shimmery earrings. What caught our attention is her perfectly quaffed retro hair-do.

The post was captioned, "All you need is love... Love is all you need," adding the signature hashtag #Monkeylove.

Bipasha and Karan fell in love on the sets of the 2015 film Alone. They got hitched on April 30, 2016 following the Bengali traditions. This year they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary at home. The much-in-love couple will share screen space in their upcoming film, Aadat.