Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Anniversary with Lovely Messages and Unseen Wedding Videos

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated the 4th wedding anniversary this week. Quarantining together, the couple made the most of the day by writing down special things for each other along with a video of unseen footage from their wedding rituals.

Surprising Bipasha on the special day, Karan penned down a poem for his wife. Bipasha shared the picture of his poem on Instagram and wrote, "Waking up to these beautiful words. Happy anniversary my love @iamksgofficial. I love you." (sic)

She also shared a special wish for the actor along with an adorable video. She captioned the video as, "There is no emotion that is bigger than love . No other emotion has the tremendous power of Love. I am blessed to be with someone everyday of my life ,who I love so deeply... each day together we look for small joys which fills us with so much gratitude for our life. Focussing on love , positivity, faith, belief ,magic and gratitude - that’s our motto. Celebrate love each day ... count your blessings each day... thank life and live it fully each day. Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary. Time really flies... so make the best of each and every second... make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go." (sic)

Apart from this, Bipasha recently donned the chef's hat and tried making hubby Karan's favourite besan laddoos to mark their upcoming fourth wedding anniverary. The recipe came from dancing diva Malaika Arora and chef Chinu.

