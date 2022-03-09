Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Expecting Their First Child? Actress Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

Bipasha Basu has once again sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted in an oversized outfit. The actress was photographed along with her husband Karan Singh Grover recently in Mumbai. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs. But what caught everyone’s attention was Bipasha’s ‘oversized’ outfit that left her fans wondering if she was pregnant.

In no time, the news of her pregnancy spread like wildfire on social media with netizens congratulating the couple. However, the latest media report has dismissed Bipasha’s pregnancy. According to a Bollywoodlife.com report, the actress is not pregnant. It was just her outfit that made everyone speculate if the actress was expecting her first child. A well-placed source revealed to the portal that Bipasha “is not pregnant and that whenever she’d be in the future, she’ll make it a point to be the first to announce it to the world.”

Earlier, Bipasha revealed how her parents initially objected to her marriage with Karan. Karan was previously married to Shraddha Nigam and the second time to Jennifer Winget.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Bipasha opened up about her parents’ objection to Karan, and how they were convinced. She said, “Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him.”

“Relationships don’t work out, it’s unfortunate but in the longer run when you look back you are always happier. It’s always said that things happen in your life for a reason and it’s always true,” she added.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu fell in love during the making of their film Alone and tied the knot on April 30, 2016.

