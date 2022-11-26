Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Look Adorably at Their Baby Girl in Her First Official Photo

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has posted the first official family photo on Instagram after giving birth to her daughter Devi. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their baby girl on November 12, 2022.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram account to share the first-ever photo of her daughter. Bipasha also shared her “recipe for making a sweet baby angel" in the caption. The couple, however, decided to edit the face of their baby girl with a white heart emoji.

In the photo, Bipasha and her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover are holding Devi in arms and looking adorably at her. The picture was clicked on a balcony with a beautiful sunset view in the background.

In the caption, Bipasha wrote, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic and awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste."

Bipasha and Karan had previously revealed that they wanted a daughter. Speaking with Bombay Times in August, Bipasha revealed that she and Karan were praying that they were blessed with a baby girl.

“From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby," she said.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. Rumours about Bipasha’s pregnancy had made headlines in 2018. However, Bipasha refuted the reports through a tweet at the time.

