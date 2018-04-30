Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Shower Love On Each Other On Their Second Wedding Anniversary
The duo, which is elated on completing two years of marriage today, took to social media to share adorable photographs with each other.
Image: Instagram/ Bipasha Basu
The duo, which is elated on completing two years of marriage today, took to social media to share adorable photographs with each other. Karan penned a thank you letter for his beloved wife and shared it alongside a photograph from their wedding ceremony. The post read, "For the longest time I thought the day I met you was the best day of my life...but then we got married and that became the best day of my life. As time went by, every morning I woke up next to you (which is every morning) started becoming the best days of my life...I guess what I’m trying to say is that I’ve been struck with this realisation that waking up next to you is the most beautiful magical dream that I’ll never wake up from...which means that everyday day of my life is going to be my life’s best day for eternity and it’s all because of you! Damn! Thank you so much for marrying me my love and showing me what it feels like to live a life filled with only best days! Wish you a very very very happy 2nd anniversary my love @bipashabasu #monkeylove #grateful #monkeyversary."
Bipasha shared a mini wedding album on her Instagram and wrote, "30th April 2016 - Our Wedding Day. Feels like yesterday but it’s been two beautiful years already, Finding you @iamksgofficial made me understand ,what true love is... Thank you my love Happy #monkeyversary I love you I promise... next year, I won’t start celebrating from the 28th April and confusing all."
Bipasha had however started celebrating their second anniversary on April 28, the date which marks the legal wedding date for the couple.
On the professional front, Karan will be next seen in 3 Dev alongside Ravi Dubey, Kay Kay Menon, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Tisca Chopra in key roles.
