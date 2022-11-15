CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Snapped With Newborn Devi As Arrive Home From Hospital
1-MIN READ

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Snapped With Newborn Devi As Arrive Home From Hospital

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover arrive home with their newborn daughter.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to a baby girl last week and named her Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were snapped on Tuesday outside their residence in Mumbai as they took their little princess home from the hospital. In the pictures and videos that surfaced on social media, new mom Bipasha was seen sporting a black and white dress as she held her daughter in her arms. On the other hand, Karan looked dapper in an all-black look. Their daughter’s face was not visible as the couple wrapped her in a pink cloth.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to a baby girl on Saturday. Soon after welcoming the little princess, Bipasha took to Instagram and shared the first picture. She dropped a photo of the baby’s feet with her and Karan’s hand underneath it. In the caption, she also also revealed that they’ve named their daughter: Devi Basu Singh Grover. “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine," she wrote.

The Bollywood couple announed the news of Bipasha’s pregnancy on August 17 this year when they shared pictures in which the Raaz actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee (sic)," the caption read.

