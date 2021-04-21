Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Soar Temperature with Their Cosy Video Urging Fans to Stay Indoors

Bollywood’s hot couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are soaring mercury high as they get cosy in a video. The couple knows how to make the most of their free lockdown time while keeping safe inside their home.

On Tuesday, Bipasha gave a sneak peek of her lockdown routine along with a message urging people to stay indoors. The actress took to Instagram and shared a mellow picture with actor husband Karan. The good-looking pair looked irresistibly charming and the chemistry between the two was mesmerising. The couple was seen basking in the sun while swinging and cuddling.

Along with updating her 8.8 million fans about her life’s whereabouts, the actress uses her digital platform to inform and make her fans and followers aware about the distressed times the country is reeling under. Utilising her star status and reach to millions of people, she recently shared a video of Dr. Souradipta Chandra informing about the new Covid-19 strain. Posting the video, she asked her fans to ‘listen up’ and urged them to be aware instead of getting scared during the pandemic.

On similar lines, she shared one more video featuring a doctor who was trying to share her experience on the ongoing virus spread in the country. With this video, Bipasha urged people to stay safe and strictly follow guidelines. She credited healthcare workers for their relentless efforts in combating the virus and risking their lives. The actress appealed to people to help healthcare workers by staying indoors. “We have to do our parts to help them, help us,” the actress wrote with folded hands emoticon.

By uploading this sunkissed picture in prayer pose, the actress again highlighted the current scenario and wrote, “Prayer for all Humanity is the need of the hour.”

