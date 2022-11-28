Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's Newborn Receives Adorable Gift From Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their newborn baby this month. However, they are not the only B Town couple who embraced parenthood. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, too, were blessed with a child this year. Now, Sonam and Ahuja have sent an adorable gift to Bipasha and Karan’s daughter Devi. Bipasha took to her Instagram story section to share a video showing the gift basket and the handwritten note the couple sent them.

The message read, “Dear Bips and Karan, Congratulations on your baby girl. A child is a blessing and I am sure ‘Devi’ has brought them in abundance. –Sonam, Anand and Vayu."

Take a look:

This year, several celebrities embraced parenthood including Bipasha-Karan, Sonam-Anand, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Debina Bonerji-Gurmeet Chaudhry among others. Karan and Bipasha welcomed their daughter Devi on December 12. The actress took to Instagram and shared the first picture. She shared a picture of the baby’s feet with Bipasha and Karan’s hands underneath them. They also revealed that they’ve named their daughter: Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Sharing the happy news, Bipasha wrote, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Meanwhile, last week the new mom took to her Instagram account to share the first-ever photo of her daughter. Bipasha also shared her “recipe for making a sweet baby angel" in the caption. The couple, however, decided to edit the face of their baby girl with a white heart emoji.

She wrote, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste❤️"

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. Rumours about Bipasha’s pregnancy made headlines in 2018. However, Bipasha refuted the reports through a tweet at the time.

