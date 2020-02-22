Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's Pics from Beach Vacay are Turning up the Heat on Social Media

Celebrity pair Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover is known to give major couple goals every now and then. The lovebirds often usher in vacay mode and travel to exotic destinations. Days ahead of actor Karan Singh Grover’s birthday on Sunday, February 23, the couple has jetted off to Maldives.

Bipasha has been treating fans with visuals from their trip on her Instagram handle. In a picture, posted on Friday, the actress looks pleased as she poses with her husband in a sunny yellow outfit.

Here’s a look at the pictures below:

The 41-year-old actress posted a couple of pictures and videos from her trip. In another picture, we see the blissful couple smiling in a dark background.

Along with the photo, Bipasha penned a sweet note that reads, "Going to sleep. Feeling very grateful and thankful for everything in my life.”

Check out other posts posted by Bipasha from the holiday:

Bipasha and Karan are a flawless blend of good looks and picture-perfect physique. They fondly refer to themselves as “monkey couple”.

The lovebirds met in 2015, when they worked together in the film Alone. The duo fell in love and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 30, 2016.

Before Bipasha, Karan was married to his Dill Mill Gayye co-star Jennifer Winget in 2012 and called it quits in 2014. He was first married to TV actress Shraddha Nigam from 2008 to 2009.

