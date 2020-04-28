Bipasha Basu Makes Hubby Karan Singh Grover's Favourite Besan Ladoos to Mark Wedding Anniversary

Actress Bipasha Basu donned the chef's hat and tried making hubby Karan Singh Grover's favourite besan laddoos to mark their upcoming fourth wedding anniversary. The recipe came from dancing diva Malaika Arora and chef Chinu.

Taking to her Instagram, Bipasha posted a video in which she is seen making the laddoos.

"4th anniversary coming up. Had to make his favourite laddoos," she captioned the video.

In another video, Karan is seen enjoying eating the mouth-watering laddoos while video calling with his friends -- Aarti Singh and Ayaz Khan.

"Best laddoos in the world," Karan says in the video.

Karan and Bipasha will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on April 30. Bipasha met Karan during the shooting of the 2015 film "Alone". The couple got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions.

