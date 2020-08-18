Bipasha Basu on Starting a Family with Karan Singh Grover: Things Will Happen the Way God Intends Them To

Actress Bipasha Basu, who made her return to acting with the web show Dangerous, opened up about starting a family with husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress said that they are also open to adoption if they choose not to have children of their own.

Talking to Navbharat Times, she said, “Let’s see. Things will happen the way God wants them to. And even if we do not have a child of our own, it is fine. There are many children in this country, we can take care of them as well. We are fortunate, but there are so many children who do not get even the basic facilities. It is also our responsibility to look after those children. So let’s see what happens in the future.”

Karan further added that Bipasha has left it all to God. "Actually, we often forget that the spirit that comes into the world has its own planning and decisions. Nothing is there in our hands,” he added.

Bipasha and Karan co-starred after five years with Bhushan Patel's Dangerous. The series has been produced by Vikram Bhatt and Mika Singh. The film also stars Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora in pivotal roles. The film has been streaming on MX Player since August 14, 2020.