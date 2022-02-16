Bipasha Basu Once Wanted to Rob Bappi Lahiri of His Jewellery; This is How the Singer Reacted

Late Musician Bappi Lahiri was full of life and was known for his happy-go-lucky avatar. The singer-composer-politician died today due to obstructive sleep apnea at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. He left us at the age of 69. Apart from his songs, one thing he was very well-known for was his jewellery. Every time Bappi Lahiri used to make a public appearance, he had these grand gold chains around his neck. People wanted to sport jewellery and chains like him and sometimes, even expressed desires to take gold chains from him. One such person was actress Bipasha Basu.

After Bappi da's demise, an old interview by Bombay Times has resurfaced on the internet. In the interview, Bipasha had expressed her will to “rob" Bappi Lahiri of his jewellery. While talking about the musician, Bipasha had described him as an “amazing person" and said: “And every time I see him, I want to rob him of his jewellery. He wears such lovely gold jewellery; it’s full of these little Gods, and that’s something I absolutely love."

When Bappi Lahiri heard of Bipasha's interview, he reacted in a way that left everyone in splits. During an appearance for a media event, Bappi Da was told about Bipasha's wish, to which he laughed and called her a “sweet" person. He added: “Woh aise maange, main de dunga. Chori karna nahi padega, le lo (If she will ask, I will just give it to her. She won’t have to steal, she can just take it).” Further, he said that Bipasha is a Bengali Beauty. Everyone laughed at Bappi da's reaction during the show.

Now, that Bappi Lahiri has left us for his heavenly abode, we are only left with these beautiful memories of the disco king. He lived his life king size and was loved by all. The musician gave us various hit songs in films such as Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Chalte Chalte and Namak Halaal.

Bappi Lahiri suffered from COVID-19 last year and ever since he was not keeping well.

