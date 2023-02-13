Back in 2022, Bipasha Basu welcomed a baby girl with hubby Karan Singh Grover. They named their little one Devi. As she turned, three months old, the proud mommy penned a heartwarming note which read, “Devi turns 3 months old ❤️So fast ❤️Every second with her … is the best memory for us ❤️ Papa & Mamma are just sooooo over the moon #newparents #monkeylove #newmom #sweetbabygirl #gratitude #love #blessed #jaimatadi #durgadurga”.

In the black and white photo, Bipasha was seen holding her little one with all the love and affection. Fans and well wishes dropped in heartfelt comments for the post. Actor R Madhavan wrote, “Oh it’s just the beginning .. time will Flyyyyyyyy .. wait for the first hug . ❤️❤️❤️”. Meanwhile another comment read, “I just love her our precious angel”. The actress often shares glimpses of their bundle of sunshine. They welcomed their baby on November 12, 2022.

Earlier on announcing their pregnancy on social media, Bipasha shared, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee❤️ Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby Durga Durga".

Interestingly, Bipasha Basu had confessed in an interview with Bombay Times that Karan and she always wanted a baby girl. Bipasha had shared, “Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation.”

She added, “From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby.”

Bipasha and Karan got married back in 2016.

Read all the Latest Movies News here