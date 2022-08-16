Bipasha Basu Pregnant: Actress Says Marriage 'Necessary' Before Having Children In Old Interview

Bipasha Basu is pregnant with her first baby! The actress and her husband Karan Singh Grover made the announcement that they are expecting their first child together earlier in the day. Bipasha was seen flaunting her baby bump while Karan planted a kiss in a few bold maternity pictures. The announcement came after reports claimed that she was pregnant.

Karan and Bipasha have been married for six years now. While Bipasha had been tackling questions of potential ‘good news’, the actress had once said that it was ‘necessary’ for her that she was married before she could think about embracing motherhood.

Speaking with India Today in 2014, Bipasha was asked about her thoughts on having children before marriage. The actress said, “I will not judge anybody else but for me it is necessary. I would like to get married first and then have a baby with my husband. That is very clear.”

When asked if marriage and motherhood complete a woman, Bipasha confessed she wasn’t qualified to answer it because she wasn’t married or having children at the time but she did say that every mother she has spoken with — be it her best friend or sister — she’s heard they’ve explained motherhood very beautifully.

“The fact is that you see the bond with your mother till date. I ask for the most unearthly, stupid thing at the most unearthly hour and my mother will say, ‘Theek hai, ho jaye ga.’ I would lose it if somebody tells me to do something silly so late in the night. Motherhood is definitely beautiful. Marriage, I don’t know. If you find a good partner, damn good but I don’t think it completes a woman. Then it should be the same for a man. Then you need a woman also to complete yourself. Why should a woman feel incomplete without a man? She has her aspirations, she has a family, she has friends, she is admired, she can be an achiever,” she said.

On Tuesday, taking to Instagram, Bipasha said the baby was ‘manifested by our love’ and added that baby will join them soon and add to their glee.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here