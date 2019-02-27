LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bipasha Basu Puts Up Emotional Posts For Her Baby Sister's Wedding, See Pics

Bipasha Basu's younger sister Vijayeta, who tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Talreja, borrowed the actress' wedding dupatta for her bridal look.

News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
Bipasha Basu Puts Up Emotional Posts For Her Baby Sister's Wedding, See Pics
The wedding season in B-Town isn't quite over yet. The latest to hop onto the shaadi bandwagon is Bipasha Basu's younger sister Vijayeta Basu, who tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Talreja.

The couple first had a court wedding, in simpler costumes, before going the full blown bridal way, much like her elder sister Bipasha. She even took to social media and treated fans with photos of herself and her husband right after the court wedding.



Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover have been sharing photos from the mehendi and some Bengali bridal rituals.





Vijayeta opted for a red heavily embellished lehenga, in a fusion of Bengali and north Indian bridal looks, just like Bipasha at her wedding. So much so, that she used the same dupatta that Bipasha had worn at her wedding in 2016.



Bipasha herself looked stunning at the wedding. The 40-year-old actress was seen donning a powder pink coloured lehenga with gold embroidery. She accessorised her outfit with a pearl necklace and a maang tikka.



