Bipasha Basu Reveals Bollywood's Unspoken Rules, 'Don't Get Tan', 'No Boyfriend Talks'

From ‘don’t get tan’ to ‘don’t drink ice tea in a glass’, some ‘unspoken rules’ of Bollywood that actress Bipasha Basu was asked to follow in the early days of her career in the industry. The actress revealed that she was asked to carry an umbrella at all times and drink ice tea only in a cup on the sets of the film.

The actress, who recently completed 20 years in the industry, remembered that she was once drinking ice tea in a glass on the sets of her debut film Ajnabee co-starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and was advised to drink it in a cup. She said that her hairstylist came and told her that people are thinking she is drinking whiskey. The actress further revealed that she was also asked to carry an umbrella at all times and not to get tan as she was already dusky.

Dino Morea Opens up on His Current Equation with Ex-girlfriend Bipasha Basu

The actress recalled another incident where she had once announced that her then boyfriend is coming on set. But she was immediately asked to not to talk about her boyfriend on the set as it is a very personal thing.

Bipasha Basu’s Best Swimwear Moments: See The Diva Looking Sexy In Bikinis And Swimsuits

Meanwhile, the actress marked 20 years in Bollywood with a couple of posts on Instagram.

She was last seen alongside her now-husband, actor Karan Singh Grover in 2015 film Alone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here