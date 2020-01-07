Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bipasha Basu Rings in Birthday by Eating Biryani, Spends the Day in the Pool

Bipasha Basu, who turned 41 today, shared an Instagram story in which she can be seen relishing some delicious biryani.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
Bipasha Basu Rings in Birthday by Eating Biryani, Spends the Day in the Pool
Image: Instagram

Actress Bipasha Basu, who turned 41 today, shared an Instagram story in which she can be seen relishing some delicious biryani. In the video, she can be heard saying very nice, to which her husband Karan Singh Grover can also be heard saying 'very nice, awesome.' There is a sound of waves in the background of the video.

On the story, she has written 'Birthday Biryani' and has also put a pink colour GIF that reads 'Yum'.

bpasha birthday

In the subsequent stories, Bipasha has reposted stories of friends and family wishing her on Instagram, including her husband's story.

In one of the stories, she has shared a video in which she can be seen sitting in front of cake topped with fresh fruits. In the background, Grover can be heard singing, "Happy Birthday Monkey."

bipasha birthday

Malaika Arora too wished her friend, by sharing a photograph of herself with Bipasha and Sussane Khan. In the photo, all three of them can be seen holding an ice cream which looks like Magnum.

"Happy bday darling @bipashabasu….lots of chocolates n Biryani," wrote Malaika.

malaika bipasha

The birthday girl also reposted Malaika's post in her stories, wherein she added a 'Thank You' GIF and a blue colour sticker that reads, 'yasss'.

The actress also posted a bunch of pool pictures, thanking everyone for their wishes. "Thank you God, thank you Mother Earth, , thank you Sun, thank you Moon, thank you all the stars and planets, thank you Ma and Papa, thank you sestras, thank you Monkey , thank you Pasha, thank you to all my extended families, thank you to all my dear friends and friends like family," she wrote.

