Bipasha Basu Says Parents Were Skeptical Of Her Decision To Marry Karan Singh Grover; Here's Why

Famous B-town couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are head over heels in love with each other. The actors, who met on the set of the movie Alone and fall for each other, dated for a few years before they married in 2016. While their romance had been the talk of the town, Karan Singh Grover’s previous marriages also came under the limelight.

Before meeting Bipasha, Karan has been married twice. The Dil Mil Gaaye actor was first married to actress Shraddha Nigam from 2008 to 2009. Their marriage lasted only 10 months. After that Karan got hitched to famous TV star Jennifer Winget. They stayed married from 2012 to 2014 and then parted ways. Bipasha, in an interview with Pinkvilla, shared how her parents were skeptical of her marriage with Karan.

Karan’s two failed marriages really put him on the spot when he was to marry Bipasha. Bipasha’s parents Hirak Basu and Mamta Basu were not sure of their daughter’s decision. But Bipasha was sure that she wanted to settle down with Karan and she convinced her parents that failed marriage can not define a person.

“Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him," she told the publication. Today, Karan shares a close bond with Biapasha’s parents. The actress in the same interview added that her dad and Karan are best friends now.

It is rightly said that nothing can keep soulmates away from each other, the same has happened to Bipasha and Karan. They might have taken time to find each other but they are now in the happily ever after part of their beautiful fairy tale. We wish the couple all the love and success.

