Bipasha Basu Shares Adorable Clip of Hubby Karan Singh Grover 'Singing, Talking' to the 'Baby in the Womb'

Parents-to-be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are thrilled to welcome their first child. The couple, who announced their pregnancy last week, are making their fans go aww with glimpses of parenthood. On Friday, the actress posted a super cute video of Karan “singing” and “talking” to the “baby in the womb.” The video shot in close-up shows the actor kissing Bipasha Basu’s baby bump while singing a song for the baby. Sharing the clip, the Raaz actress wrote this for her husband: “Dad Mode. Karan singing to baby, talking to baby… soothes the baby in the womb.” She also added the hashtags “parents to be,” “monkey love,” “little monkey on the way” and “dad mode.”

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

The reports of Bipasha’s pregnancy first surfaced online in 2018 when she was snapped with a bag that seemed to be hiding her tummy. However, back then, Bipasha refuted all such reports and shared a tweet that read, “Every time I gain a little weight, they make me pregnant. It is irritating.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

However, last week, the actress and Karan announced that they are expecting their first child. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” read an excerpt from her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Post the announcement, the actress has been sharing more pages from her maternity diaries. Like this one, Instagramming which she wrote: “Just the 3 of us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover as per Bengali traditions in 2016. She has worked in several Hindi films such as Omkara, Race, Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum and Raaz.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here