Bipasha Basu Shares More Pictures from Maldives Getaway with Husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover often share moments from their life on social media displaying the sweet romantic relationship that the couple shares. Recently, the pair had jetted off to Maldives to celebrate Karan's birthday.

Sharing a series of pictures that reflect various moods, the 41-year-old actor wrote, "Salty Hair... Coconut Oil... Big Waves... Hot Sun."

In one series of photos, Bipasha can be reflecting beach mode as she is seen sporting a graphic tee.

In another photo series, Bipasha features along with her husband, as both enjoy the blue waters. Hair safely tied atop the head, Bipasha can be seen upping the style quotient with her sunglasses and black swimwear. Karan, on the other hand, is soaking the sun with his bare upper body.

Bipasha also wished her husband from a couple of pictures from the vacation. Oozing hotness, Karan stares into a far-off direction in some photos. Bipasha captioned the picture, "Happy Happy Birthday to my everything." She added that life has been "beautiful" with him and wished him "abundance in every aspect" of his life.

Karan shared a video on his personal Instagram profile, sharing a clip from his birthday dinner at a hotel in Maldives.

Actor Ayaz Khan, a close friend of Karan Singh Grover, had also accompanied Bipasha and Karan on the Maldives trip. He shared an adorable video wishing Karan on his birthday.