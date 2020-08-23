Bipasha Basu Shares Romantic Picture With Her 'Partner in Everything' Karan Singh Grover

Actress Bipasha Basu has shared a love-filled picture with husband Karan Singh Grover, whom she has called her "partner in everything" in the post.

The actress took to Instagram to share the lovey-dovey photograph, in which she and Karan can be seen hugging each other.

Check out Bipasha's post here:

View this post on Instagram Partner in Everything ❤️ #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Aug 22, 2020 at 6:20am PDT

Earlier in the day, Bipasha shared inside glimpses of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her residence. In a series of videos, posted by Bipasha, we can see her and Karan offer their prayers to Lord Ganesha.

View this post on Instagram Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏 A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Aug 21, 2020 at 10:36pm PDT

Bipasha recently made her acting comeback with digital show Dangerous, which also features her husband, Karan Singh Grover. The show marked their reunion five years after they starred together in the film Alone.

Talking about reuniting with her husband on the sets again, Bipasha told us, “He’s a lot of fun on set. He's my entertainment at home, definitely. I don't need anybody else, because Karan entertains me all the time at home. But on set, he entertains everybody. He understands that when I'm doing a serious scene I need a little bit of peace and quiet. So basically, the dynamics on the sets would be only 1% of the husband and wife. It's 99% of the actor first.”