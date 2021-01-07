Bipasha Basu Shares Video of Cake-cutting on Her Birthday, Says ‘Grateful’ for the Love

Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu celebrated her 42nd birthday in the presence of family and friends. Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover joined the cake-cutting via video call.

A small clip from the celebration was shared by the actress on her Instagram account. Dressed in black, she looked endearing. One could see that the ceremony was intimate as in the video, we can see only three more people apart from the birthday girl. In fact, the guests were even seen wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against Covid-19 . Bips made a wish before blowing the candle and cutting her birthday cake, while Karan was cheering her on through the video call.

Bipasha wrote while sharing the video that times have been difficult for everyone and that they are no exception to it. However, she was grateful for the love she has received from family, friends and millions of people and it makes her brave to face anything with the power of love. Overwhelmed with the wishes she received, Bipasha said that she is truly blessed to have received the messages. She also wished health and happiness to everyone.

After her video was posted five hours ago, more birthday wishes started coming in for the actress who was recently seen in the web series Dangerous with Karan. Commenting on her video, fellow actors Shamita Shetty and Malaika Arora wished Bipasha on her birthday.

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali commented, “Happy birthday sweetheart . May you have an amazing day and year.” Her adorable video has received more than 2 lakh views just hours after being posted.

Although Karan could not be present with her for the celebration, he shared a heart touching birthday wish for his wife. Taking to Instagram, he called Bipasha his ‘goddess’ and the ‘epitome of all that is unconditional love.’ Along with the lovely birthday wish, he also shared some stunning pictures of Bipasha.

The birthday girl shared Karan’s post in her Instagram stories and wrote, “I love you.”