Bipasha Basu Slips into Hot Monokini As She Enjoys Beach Holiday With Karan Singh Grover; See Pics

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently vacationing in the Maldives. The actress, who is quite active on social media, has been sharing gorgeous photos from her Maldivian holiday with her fans and followers. On Wednesday, Bipasha shared a string of her sexy photos in a polka dot black monokini.

The actress looked hot as she completed her look with an oversized pair of goggles. Sharing the photos, Bipasha simply captioned the post: “Maldives." She also accompanied it with a red heart emoji and the ‘love yourself’ hashtag.

In another post, Bipasha shared a reel, featuring a montage of her photos in the monokini as her popular song ‘Jadu Hai Nasha Hai’ played in the background.

Earlier, Karan also shared a bunch of photos of the couple from the island nation. In the pictures, the couple can be seen making the most of their pool time. “Roasted monkeys," Karan captioned the post, which is a reference to their staple hashtag #Monkeylove.

Bipasha Basu first met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan. The couple co-starred in the web series Dangerous.

