Bipasha Basu Talks About How She Dealt with a Producer Who Tried to Proposition Her

Actress Bipasha Basu has always been vocal and outspoken against various issues such as sexism and colourism in Bollywood throughout her two decade-long career. The actress, in a recent interview, revealed how a top producer she had signed a film with, tried to proposition her, and how she smartly dealt with it.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Bipasha said, "I was a young girl and I was staying alone. I always had this image of mine which was fierce and of someone who won't tolerate any bulls**t. So a lot of people were scared of me anyway. But there was this one time, I remember when I signed a film with a top producer. I had come back home and I got a text message from him saying 'missing your smile'. I was too young and I felt a little weird. But I ignored it. After a few days, he again sent me the same text."

She added that she decided to stop the producer in his tracks. She said that she called up my secretary and asked him why the producer was missing her smile. Also, because she was feeling uncomfortable she sent a text full of expletives about the producer, which she further sent to the producer by mistake.

The texts stopped coming. She also asked her secretary to return the producer's signing amount as she did not want to work with him anymore. The producer then declined to take back the money. In another event where she had come face to face with the producer, he had avoided her.

Bipasha made her acting comeback after five years with Bhushan Patel's Dangerous. The web series has been written and produced by Vikram Bhatt along with Mika Singh. The thriller also stars Karan Singh Grover, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut and Nitin Arora in pivotal roles. The film has been streaming on MX Player.