Bipasha Basu Teases Karan Singh Grover with Kasautii Zindagii Meme, Gets Funny Reply

Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has created quite some buzz these days with Karan Singh Grover’s entry in the show as Mr Bajaj. While Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan have been playing the lead roles of Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu respectively, there was excitement among viewers to see the actor who will be taking the character of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

With Karan Singh Grover’s addition to the show to play the iconic role of Mr Bajaj, the social media is full of memes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While everyone is taking part in the sharing memes, it seems like Karan Singh Grover's wife and actress Bipasha Basu couldn’t control herself in sharing a hilarious meme to tease him.

Raaz actress Bipasha took to Instagram to share a meme of Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj and it generated a lot of funny reactions. In the picture shared by Bipasha on Instagram, there are three pictures, with Mr Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover’s picture on the top, Anurag aka Parth Samthaan’s pic on the left and Bipasha’s pic on the right. The post reads, “Suna Hai Bajaj Iss Baar Kisi Basu ki Waaat Lagayega.” Sharing the picture, Bips captioned it, “Hmmmm Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj Bachke rehna re...Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj, Tujh pe Nazar hain... #humarabajaj”

Responding to his wife Bipasha, Karan, who made a dramatic entry in the show on June 17, posted his hilarious reaction. He shared the meme on his Instagram story, pointing an arrow at Bipasha Basu and wrote, “Iss Basu Ki Waat Lagane ke Baare mein socha toh ghar mein khana ni milega.”

Karan Singh Grover has earlier worked in Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He is playing the role of Mr Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was earlier played by Ronit Roy in the previous show.