Bipasha Basu Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes, Drops Unseen Pics With Daughter Devi, Hubby Karan

Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu celebrated her 44th birthday on January 7 and social media was flooded with warm wishes for her. Now, the actress and new mom took to social media to thank her fans and followers and dropped a lovely set of family pictures. Bipasha and her actor-husband Karan Singh welcome their firstborn daughter in late 2022. The actress shared a couple of photos with her daughter but did not reveal her face. In the first photo, she can be seen carrying the little one in her arms while the second photo features Karan as well. Their daughter can be seen wearing a cute outfit which has “I love mom" written on it. The third photo sees Karan and Bipasha posing together.

Sharing the photos, Bipasha wrote, “3 of Us ❤️ This birthday was soooo different but soooo special ❤️

Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes and love. Truly grateful ❤️

#monkeylove #itsmybirthday #3ofus #grateful #blessed #newmom"

She shared another single photo of her thanking everyone for the wishes and wrote, “2023 you will be an amazing year ❤️New beginnings❤️Adventures of new mommy and baby …looking forward to great acting work … 3 of us travelling the world and the list goes on and on ❤️#manifestingdreams #manifesting #2023#newmommy #monkeylove"

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover also penned a heartfelt birthday note for his wife Bipasha. It read, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything!" Bipasha had responded on his post, “You are my life’s biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi. Thank you for loving me so much."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016.

