Bipasha Basu's No-Make Look Gets Thumbs up from Karan Singh Grover, Sussanne Khan

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu recently took to Instagram to share a series of her photographs. The actress uploaded her post-workout selfies and she looked absolutely stunning in the no-make look.

Dressed in a black tank top, the 41-year-old actress was all smiles while posing for the lens. Captioning the post, the No Entry actress wrote, “Brown Girl = Me. #loveyourself #meandmymat”.

Soon after sharing the post, Bipasha’s industry friends including her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover started lauding the actress in the comment box. Karan dropped heart-eyes emojis in the comment section. To this, Bipasha replied by dropping kissing face emojis. Sussanne Khan also complimented the actress saying, “Wowwwwzer hottie”. Supermodel Candice Pinto wrote, “Looking good.” To this, Bipasha replied saying, “Thanks Love”.

Earlier, Bipasha had uploaded a picture of herself dressed in a green coloured tank top. Posting the image, Bipasha had written, “Sometimes the best thing you can do is not think, not wonder, not imagine, not obsess. Just breathe and have faith that everything will work out for the best #lovelife #grateful #loveyourself #loveall #stayhomestaysafe”.

Recently, Bipasha and Karan celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. On the special day, Bipasha penned a sweet note for her hubby.

On the work front, the two will next be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Aadat.

