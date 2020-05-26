Bipasha Basu's No-Make Look Gets Thumbs up from Karan Singh Grover, Sussanne Khan

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu recently took to Instagram to share a series of her photographs. The actress uploaded her post-workout selfies and she looked absolutely stunning in the no-make look.
Dressed in a black tank top, the 41-year-old actress was all smiles while posing for the lens. Captioning the post, the No Entry actress wrote, “Brown Girl = Me. #loveyourself #meandmymat”.
Soon after sharing the post, Bipasha’s industry friends including her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover started lauding the actress in the comment box. Karan dropped heart-eyes emojis in the comment section. To this, Bipasha replied by dropping kissing face emojis. Sussanne Khan also complimented the actress saying, “Wowwwwzer hottie”. Supermodel Candice Pinto wrote, “Looking good.” To this, Bipasha replied saying, “Thanks Love”.
Earlier, Bipasha had uploaded a picture of herself dressed in a green coloured tank top. Posting the image, Bipasha had written, “Sometimes the best thing you can do is not think, not wonder, not imagine, not obsess. Just breathe and have faith that everything will work out for the best #lovelife #grateful #loveyourself #loveall #stayhomestaysafe”.
Recently, Bipasha and Karan celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. On the special day, Bipasha penned a sweet note for her hubby.
View this post on Instagram
There is no emotion that is bigger than love . No other emotion has the tremendous power of Love ❤️ I am blessed to be with someone everyday of my life ,who I love so deeply... each day together we look for small joys which fills us with so much gratitude for our life 🙏 Focussing on love , positivity, faith, belief ,magic and gratitude - that’s our motto❤️ Celebrate love each day ... count your blessings each day... thank life and live it fully each day❤️ Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary🙏 Time really flies... so make the best of each and every second... make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go. Thank you all ,for your wishes and love. Sending virtual hugs and big love to all❤️ Spread love 🙏 #Monkeyversary #monkeylove #stayhome
On the work front, the two will next be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Aadat.
Follow @News18Movies for more